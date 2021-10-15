Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,776. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

