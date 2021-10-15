Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,927 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $33,838,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $21,632,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $14,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $9,940,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $9,200,000.

RMGCU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 23,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,679. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

