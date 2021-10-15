ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,508 shares of company stock worth $12,713,199 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

