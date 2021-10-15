Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $1,516.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,410.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,462.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.50. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

