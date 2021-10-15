Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Grows By 129.7%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADYEY. Cheuvreux began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

