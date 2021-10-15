Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Drops By 42.9%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AZMCF opened at $3.45 on Friday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.74 target price (down previously from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

