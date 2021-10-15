Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Expands By 260.9%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 260.9% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AITX opened at $0.03 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

