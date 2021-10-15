Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Declines By 61.0%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avra stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Avra has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

