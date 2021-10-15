Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Declines By 61.0%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avra stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Avra has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
