Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 524.1%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 524.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $27.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

