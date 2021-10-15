Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rises By 184.6%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Close Brothers Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.80. 6,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.6292 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.