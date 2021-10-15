Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Declines By 75.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $$25.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Country Garden has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $1.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

