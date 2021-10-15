Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rises By 333.0%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, an increase of 333.0% from the September 15th total of 147,100 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ EDSA opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.71.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.