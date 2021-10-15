Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Grows By 361.9%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 361.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

ARSUF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.