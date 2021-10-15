Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 284.4%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.55 million, a P/E ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.53. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

