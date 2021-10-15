Short Interest in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Increases By 204.1%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the September 15th total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

IMGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 1,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.