Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Drops By 72.7%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPVI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

