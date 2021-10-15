Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Increases By 96.9%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. 69,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,749. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

