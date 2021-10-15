Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Rises By 100.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

JDWPY stock remained flat at $$63.63 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.96.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

