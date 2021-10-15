Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Grows By 300.0%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS LSDAF remained flat at $$144.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

