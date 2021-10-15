Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Rises By 141.8%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 341,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

