Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Decreases By 78.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the September 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,961,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,508,984. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Life Clips Company Profile
