Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Decreases By 78.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the September 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,961,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,508,984. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of action cameras aimed at families, action sports enthusiasts, and those on vacation. Its also offers accessories, such as one time use batteries for mobile devices. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

