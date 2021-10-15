Short Interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Decreases By 60.5%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

MOSY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. MoSys has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.11.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

