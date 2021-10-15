Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Expands By 298.5%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 298.5% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CONXF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.