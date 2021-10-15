Short Interest in Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Drops By 75.0%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

