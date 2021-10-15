Short Interest in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Increases By 210.1%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the September 15th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Owlet stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,379. Owlet has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

