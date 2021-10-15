Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Grows By 256.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,705,000 shares, a growth of 256.2% from the September 15th total of 1,882,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.
Shares of RYDAF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.