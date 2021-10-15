Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Grows By 256.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,705,000 shares, a growth of 256.2% from the September 15th total of 1,882,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.

Shares of RYDAF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.