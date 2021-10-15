Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Grows By 92.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.5 days.
Shares of SIOPF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.08.
About Shimao Group
