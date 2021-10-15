Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Grows By 92.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.5 days.

Shares of SIOPF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.