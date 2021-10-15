Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Decreases By 74.2%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNRY remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 11,650,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,109,357. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

