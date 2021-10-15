Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Expands By 137.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of TANNI opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

