Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Rises By 211.5%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BNDW opened at $79.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000.

