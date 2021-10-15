Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE SBSW opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 12.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

