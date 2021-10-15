Sigma Planning Corp Buys 21,428 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 407.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $68.79 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.