Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.12. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

