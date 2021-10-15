Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.56 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in BP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in BP by 7.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.45 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

