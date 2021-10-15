Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.