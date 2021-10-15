Sigma Planning Corp Sells 344 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PVH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.