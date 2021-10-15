Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,600 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the September 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,516.0 days.

SFFYF remained flat at $$49.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Signify has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $64.52.

SFFYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lowered Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

