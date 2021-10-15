Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Silgan also posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 265.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silgan by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

