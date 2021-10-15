Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Hits $93,354.53

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $93,354.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027004 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,083,503 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

