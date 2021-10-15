SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

