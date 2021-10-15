Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.

SYTA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,791. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

