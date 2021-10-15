Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
SYTA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,791. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
