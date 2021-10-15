Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of SYTA traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 8,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
