Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

