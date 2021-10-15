Skechers U.S.A. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 37,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 3,939 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

