Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $25.08 million and $1.35 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00116868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,398.14 or 1.00130123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.60 or 0.06381560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

