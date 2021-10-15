Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. 95,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,149. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

