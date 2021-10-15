SkyWater Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 18th

SkyWater Technology’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 18th. SkyWater Technology had issued 6,960,000 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $97,440,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SKYT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

