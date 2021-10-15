SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SMART Global by 82.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

