Societe Generale Downgrades CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Hold

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CGG stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 38.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

