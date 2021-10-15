Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

